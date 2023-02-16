Garden of the Gods to celebrate Bighorn Sheep Day

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Feb. 18 the 18th annual Bighorn Sheep Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.
The event is a free family event that includes wildlife viewing stations, live animals, nature walks, education booths, giveaways, and more.
A timeline of the events was released by the City of Colorado Springs:
| 10:15 a.m.
| Interactive Bighorn Survival Game (Youth 6 – Adults)
| 11 a.m.
| Bighorn Sheep in Garden of the Gods
| 12 p.m.
| Colorado Natives, Live Animal Program by Nature’s Educators
| 1:15 p.m.
| Rampart Range Herd Update (The City’s local herd)
