Garden of the Gods to celebrate Bighorn Sheep Day

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Feb. 18 the 18th annual Bighorn Sheep Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.

The event is a free family event that includes wildlife viewing stations, live animals, nature walks, education booths, giveaways, and more.

A timeline of the events was released by the City of Colorado Springs:

10:15 a.m. Interactive Bighorn Survival Game (Youth 6 – Adults) 11 a.m. Bighorn Sheep in Garden of the Gods 12 p.m. Colorado Natives, Live Animal Program by Nature’s Educators 1:15 p.m. Rampart Range Herd Update (The City’s local herd)

