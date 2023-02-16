When is a gas leak 'not urgent'? This Dighton neighborhood found out

Eversource Energy spokesperson Christopher McKinnon said company workers repaired a Gray Terrace gas main leak on Feb. 10 and the neighborhood "is safe for residents."

"As with all necessary repairs, our team coordinated with town officials to attain permission to complete the job and ensure that the area was safe," he said on Feb. 14.

Gray Terrace resident William Wallace said some homeowners notified Eversource about the gas odor during the past "three or four months," but the company did not make the repairs until the past few days.

Officials are calling it a "low grade" leak: so let's take a look at how gas leaks are categorized, and how the response works.

