West Oso's Reed voted Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week

West Oso's Alaejah Reed helped the Bears start fast in a District 30-4A win against Port Lavaca Calhoun helping her earn Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week honors.

Reed scored seven points in the first two minutes of the game, finishing with 17 points in West Oso's win against the Sandies.

Reed received 12,534 of the 23,101 votes cast, which was 54.3% of all votes.

Freer girls basketball player Samantha Barker was second with 6,522 votes.

Students can only be named Athlete of the Week one time per season, per sport.

Nominations are due each Monday by 5 p.m. and can be submitted through email at ctsports@caller.com, by messaging the Caller-Times through its Facebook page, or on Twitter @CallerSports.

Please include statistics from the week's games and any pertinent information or honors.

Voting runs Tuesday through Thursday each week.

FINAL RESULTS

* Top four finishers listed

Alaejah Reed, West Oso girls basketball — 12,534 votes

Samantha Barker, Freer girls basketball — 6,522

Tomas Betancour, Tuloso-Midway boys swimming — 2,059

Devin Knutson, Ingleside boys soccer — 1,437