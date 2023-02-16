Providence Mayor Smiley seeks to boost city revenue from tax-exempt institutions

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett Smiley on Thursday unveiled his list of legislative priorities, with a major focus on increasing the contributions of nonprofit organizations to the city's budget.

Smiley's list, backed by the City Council, seeks "shared responsibility and modernizing these agreements" with large tax-exempt institutions when it comes to their payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOT payments.

The mayor wants to tax any commercial property owned by tax-exempt entities but rented out to non-tax-exempt tenants for commercial use. For example, a Starbucks on the campus of Johnson & Wales University would be subject to property taxation if such legislation were passed.

There is currently no estimate of how much revenue that would generate, but the city would perform an assessment if there is political will to pass such a bill in the General Assembly.

Smiley described the status quo as "totally unfair."

"We think it is uncompetitive, and it is a burden on Providence, and it's becoming a burden on other communities as well," Smiley said, "because as the hospital and universities continue to expand and buy new commercial pieces of property , those buildings come off the tax rolls."

The city has factored $8.8 million in PILOT payments into its budget for the current fiscal year , an increase of about $48,000 from last year. Tax-exempt nonprofits own more than 40% of land in the city, accounting for $8 billion in assessed value. No other city in Rhode Island comes close to that proportion of untaxed property.

Mayor also wants city to harvest revenue from job growth

Additionally, Smiley's administration is planning to submit legislation that would require institutions to report their job numbers each year. In turn, the city would receive 25% of the new payroll taxes from those jobs. Smiley emphasized that would occur "only when there's job growth, and only on new jobs."

The city suggested that collecting property taxes from commercially-used properties owned by nonprofits would generate more revenue than the payroll-tax measure, which might take years before providing some benefit to the city.

The State House delegation has been briefed, as well as the governor's office and institutions that would be affected.

What else does Smiley see as a priority?

Among the city's other priorities are ensuring that the Distressed Communities Relief Funds — which give state aid to cities with large property tax burdens — are fully funded. The city also wants more funding for its English-language learners, who represent more than 39% of students in the Providence Public School District. Most of those students' families do not speak English as their primary language.

Smiley's administration additionally wants state resources to redevelop the Cranston Street Armory, which is currently a warming center for unhoused Rhode Islanders – but that role comes to an end on April 15 . The city has not come up with any location to which those individuals could be moved, but said the state was considering more permanent solutions.

Instead, the space may be converted to recreational uses, the drill hall becoming an indoor soccer field and the towers containing offices for small businesses and community groups.

Lastly, if the city wants to see its new deal with ProvPort finalized, it will need legislation for that, too. While the council already approved a 30-year tax deal with the port operator, it will require enabling legislation to enact it.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Mayor Smiley seeks to boost city revenue from tax-exempt institutions