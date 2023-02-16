UTEP women's game at UAB postponed until Friday

A threat of tornadoes and severe weather in Birmingham has forced a 20-hour postponement of the UTEP women's basketball game at UAB Thursday night. It will be made up Friday at 11 a.m. Mountain time.

The game had been scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time and was officially postponed about four hours before tip. The rescheduling was announced 90 minutes later.

A slight postponement of the Miners' next game against North Texas was also set. That game is now set to tip at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday, back three and a half hours from the previously scheduled tip. UTEP is now set to play two games in 31 hours.

UTEP arrived in Birmingham on Wednesday and planned to fly to Dallas on Friday. That plane trip will now be Saturday morning, which necessitated the delay of the UTEP-North Texas game.

