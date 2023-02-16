Open in App
Rowlett, TX
See more from this location?
What Now Dallas

Bayside in Rowlett to Gain New Restaurant

By Amber D. Browne,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9Rpw_0kpy0mKj00

A new pub is in the works for the Bayside development in Rowlett . Ash Patel , one of the business partners of The Rising Sun , along with Jenny Patel , told What Now Dallas that construction will begin once they receive the construction permit. They hope to open sometime this summer, tentatively in August.

The Rising Sun will feature a full bar offering a variety of beer, wine, and cocktails. “The menu will be quite simple. We’ll be offering British dishes on there, as well as a few Indian dishes,” Ash said. The menu is still being finalized.

“There will be quite a lot of screens in there, as well, for people to watch sports,” Ash added. They are working with a designer to finalize the design of the space and the concept.

Ash said they are excited about bringing the new concept to Rowlett. The pub’s location near Lake Ray Hubbard is growing. “We’re looking forward to it. It’s just a new area. It’s a developing area,” Ash said. The Rising Sun will be located at 8601 Sunset Blvd., Ste. B, Rowlett, TX 75088.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Coffee Shop and Speakeasy Opening Soon in Irving
Irving, TX4 hours ago
Two North Texas Cities to Gain CAVA
Forney, TX12 hours ago
Musashi Japanese Fusion to Serve Sushi in Frisco
Frisco, TX3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Salata Salad Kitchen Continues Growth Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth Area
Plano, TX5 days ago
7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee Continues North Texas Expansion
Richardson, TX6 days ago
Princeton to Be New Home of Shipley Do-Nuts
Princeton, TX6 days ago
Cinnaholic to Offer Vegan Cinnamon Rolls in Irving
Irving, TX5 days ago
Fort Worth’s Oldest Restaurant Is Closing — The Original Mexican Eats Cafe Gets Ready to Bow Out On Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy