Bayside in Rowlett to Gain New Restaurant

A new pub is in the works for the Bayside development in Rowlett . Ash Patel , one of the business partners of The Rising Sun , along with Jenny Patel , told What Now Dallas that construction will begin once they receive the construction permit. They hope to open sometime this summer, tentatively in August.

The Rising Sun will feature a full bar offering a variety of beer, wine, and cocktails. “The menu will be quite simple. We’ll be offering British dishes on there, as well as a few Indian dishes,” Ash said. The menu is still being finalized.

“There will be quite a lot of screens in there, as well, for people to watch sports,” Ash added. They are working with a designer to finalize the design of the space and the concept.

Ash said they are excited about bringing the new concept to Rowlett. The pub’s location near Lake Ray Hubbard is growing. “We’re looking forward to it. It’s just a new area. It’s a developing area,” Ash said. The Rising Sun will be located at 8601 Sunset Blvd., Ste. B, Rowlett, TX 75088.

