Open in App
Boise, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Idaho Statesman

Boise police search for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl last seen in West Bench

By Alex Brizee,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3qTQ_0kpy0kZH00

The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Danya, who police said in a Twitter post is an endangered runaway, was last seen before 9 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North Cole Road and Poplar Street in Boise — just down the block from Fairview Avenue.

Police said because of “concerning statements,” they are worried for Danya’s safety.

She is described as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants and a gray flannel shirt, according to the Twitter post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boise, ID newsLocal Boise, ID
A Boise woman died in October after being hit by a car. A Meridian man was just charged
Boise, ID3 days ago
Are neighbors reporting your Meridian parking violations? Tickets are likely here
Meridian, ID4 days ago
Boise approved this attractive West End apartment building. But will it ever be built?
Boise, ID15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man accused of firing gun into a home after being asked to leave, Caldwell police say
Caldwell, ID1 day ago
Caldwell police arrest 2 men in connection with shooting near College of Idaho campus
Caldwell, ID4 days ago
Caldwell school contract worker fired, arrested for allegedly grabbing students
Caldwell, ID3 days ago
He killed a man during a robbery outside Caldwell. After 7 years, he could get parole
Caldwell, ID4 days ago
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Payette women identified following fatal car crash
Payette, ID6 days ago
Idaho high schools placed on lockdown; officials say threats are a ‘hoax’
Nampa, ID5 days ago
More snow? Slick roads? Cold temps? Here’s how much longer winter will last in Boise
Boise, ID6 hours ago
Boise Mayor McLean selects nine finalists to interview for City Council vacancies
Boise, ID4 hours ago
Diners call the food ‘truly amazing.’ Now restaurant to open 2nd, 3rd Boise locations
Boise, ID4 days ago
‘This is a magnet’: Saint Alphonsus to open new ICU, the first of its kind in Idaho
Boise, ID3 days ago
One of winter’s strongest snowstorms hit Idaho. Here’s how much dropped around state
Boise, ID3 days ago
Get ready to rock, Boise! March has bagpipes and Treefort as spring arrives
Boise, ID1 day ago
‘The fun sucked out of it completely,’ this Boise food truck has permanently closed
Boise, ID4 days ago
RVs can be affordable housing, but Boise area has too few spots for them. This could help
Kuna, ID5 days ago
A former Boise police chief says he’s considering a run for mayor. Who is it?
Boise, ID4 days ago
Weather Service issues wind advisory for Boise area, warning of gusts after cold front
Boise, ID6 days ago
Idaho could ban drag shows on public property. Sponsor says LGBTQ Pride inspired bill
Boise, ID7 hours ago
Changes are coming to Nampa’s two city-owned golf courses. What just happened, and why
Nampa, ID5 days ago
The Idaho Way: Firing squad would expose the barbarity of the death penalty
Meridian, ID3 days ago
Hit the bars, then eat some mushrooms afterward. This new Boise restaurant will be open
Boise, ID4 days ago
Finally! This ‘OG’ restaurant chain plans to give Boise and Meridian the finger
Boise, ID5 days ago
Ex-Caldwell police lieutenant was sentenced to 3 months in prison. Now he’s appealing it
Caldwell, ID6 days ago
If you live in the Treasure Valley, your vehicle emissions tests are going away. Why?
Boise, ID2 days ago
Boise has two openings on the City Council. Find out who applied for the seats
Boise, ID5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy