Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
CBS Austin

Despite decades of mass shootings in Texas, legislators fail to pass gun control laws

By Jessica PriestPerla Tevizo, The Texas TribuneProPublica,

11 days ago
"Despite decades of mass shootings in Texas, legislators have failed to pass meaningful gun control laws" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro undergoes surgery to remove tumors
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Thousands of children attend STEM Girl Day at UT
Austin, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy