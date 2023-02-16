Goalie Kyle McClellan's play leads our look at Wisconsin men's hockey

MADISON – A weekly look at the Wisconsin men’s hockey team.

FOR THE RECORD

Wisconsin carries a 11-19 overall record and a 4-16 mark in the Big Ten following a split with Minnesota last week. The Badgers lost, 4-1, on Friday to the Gophers but came back to beat the nation’s top-ranked team, 3-1, Saturday .

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Kyle McClellan makes the most of his chance

Junior goalie Kyle McClellan made nine appearance and just three starts before getting the call last week against Minnesota. The transfer from Mercyhurst relieved Jared Moe during the second period Friday and made 20 saves, 17 during the final period to withstand some pretty good assaults on the net from the Gophers. The next night he started and made 32 saves in the Badgers' first win over a No. 1-ranked team in two years.

He compiled a .963 save percentage and a 1.32 goals-against average in the two appearances against the highest scoring team in the Big Ten.

“That’s an offensive team that’s got a lot of weapons and I thought the confidence he played with really helped our team settle into it,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said.

NOTABLE

Badgers played physical, by-the-book play vs. Gophers

Luke LaMaster’s body check of Jimmy Snuggerud into the UW bench during the third period Saturday was highlight-reel material and symbolic of physical play the Badgers exhibited throughout the series. Considering the level of physical play, the Badgers did it without drawing a lot of penalties. The had five for the weekend.

“We played disciplined that way,” Granato said. “I think it’s because we skated so well. We weren’t out of position often. We didn’t have to reach to pull guys down or scramble to get back into position. We were really solid defensively that way and I think that was a big part of weekend as well.”

Another start likey for Kyle McClellan?

It stands to reason that McClellan earned another opportunity in the net and Granato basically said as much during his weekly session with the media.

"You obviously saw what Kyle did Saturday and what he did in relief on Friday so he’s in a position to play one of the games this weekend,” Granato said.

Coming to Michigan State’s aid

Sports took a back seat at Michigan State after eight people were shot, three fatally, during a mass shooting on the East Lansing campus Monday. In response, the school postponed three athletic events scheduled for Wednesday and another slated for Friday.

Granato said Wisconsin contacted Michigan State to offer support and express the willingness to adjust the schedule of their hockey series. No changes will be made to the series schedule, which will be played Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center. The Spartans, however, arrived in Madison on Wednesday, one day early, and were to use UW’s facilities for practice Thursday.

Dominick Merch, Jared Moe, Brock Caufield among players to be honored for senior day

Seven seniors will be recognized prior to the game Saturday: captain Dominick Mersch and alternate captains Brock Caufield and Jack Gorniak are graduate students playing their fifth year.

The rest of the senior class – Jared Moe, Owen Lindmark, Mike Vorlicky and Shay Donovan – could return next year. Moe and Donovan have another year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Vorlicky and Lindmark have their COVID year plus a season due to a medical redshirt.

BY THE NUMBERS

4-2 Badgers record in the last six meetings with Minnesota when the Gophers were ranked No. 1 in the nation.

29 Games between goals for Daniel Laatsch, who scored the game-winner Friday.

.500 Winning percentage all-time for Wisconsin against Michigan State (62-62-4).

COMING UP

Badgers face Michigan State in final home series of season

vs. No. 17/14 Michigan State 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday: The Spartans enter the weekend tied for third in the Big Ten with 31 points and can clinch home ice for the playoffs. The Spartans swept UW on Nov. 4-5, scoring a victory over goalies Moe and McClellan and scoring five times each night. The game Friday can be seen on Big Ten Network; the contest Saturday will be shown on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Big Ten Network-plus.

