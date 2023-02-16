Bennington Police investigate possible ‘incendiary’ device

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — The Bennington Police Department is investigating a suspicious device that was located at 351 Overlea Road at around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday. The device was found by property management personnel who were doing work at the residence.

According to property management, there was nobody living at the residence as the the residence was in transition. Police were granted a search warrant and rendered the scene safe at around 5 p.m.

According to police, the device was confirmed to be an “energetic” destructive device. The Vermont Police Bomc Squad rendered the device safe and evidence was collected. A second device was located inside the residence but also determined not to be destructive.

Police say there is no danger to the public, and no one has been reported injured. The story will be updated as more information is made available.

Nobody was hurt during this investigation and it is believed at this time there is no threat to the public. Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bennington Police at (802) 442-1030 or online at www.benningtonpolice.com.

