Open in App
Bennington, VT
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Bennington Police investigate possible ‘incendiary’ device

By Ben Mitchell,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKPG3_0kpxxXTb00

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — The Bennington Police Department is investigating a suspicious device that was located at 351 Overlea Road at around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday. The device was found by property management personnel who were doing work at the residence.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

According to property management, there was nobody living at the residence as the the residence was in transition. Police were granted a search warrant and rendered the scene safe at around 5 p.m.

According to police, the device was confirmed to be an “energetic” destructive device. The Vermont Police Bomc Squad rendered the device safe and evidence was collected. A second device was located inside the residence but also determined not to be destructive.

Police say there is no danger to the public, and no one has been reported injured. The story will be updated as more information is made available.

Nobody was hurt during this investigation and it is believed at this time there is no threat to the public. Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bennington Police at (802) 442-1030 or online at www.benningtonpolice.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Vermont State newsLocal Vermont State
Fort Edward traffic stop ends in drug arrest for three
Fort Edward, NY13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police release name of suspect in CDTA bus shooting, gun and drugs recovered
Troy, NY23 hours ago
Police: Body found identified to be Samantha Humphrey
Schenectady, NY6 hours ago
Schenectady Police looking for missing teen
Schenectady, NY4 hours ago
Police: Hudson Falls woman allegedly fired a shotgun at her husband
Hudson Falls, NY8 hours ago
NYSP: Amsterdam man threatened victim with a pocketknife
Amsterdam, NY7 hours ago
Man struck by car in Queensbury hospitalized
Queensbury, NY15 hours ago
Troy police investigate 2nd Avenue shooting
Troy, NY2 days ago
Arrest made in suspected Schenectady meth lab case
Schenectady, NY3 days ago
ACSO: Schenectady man arrested for August burglary
Schenectady, NY2 days ago
Village of Scotia declares Snow Emergency
Scotia, NY5 hours ago
Town of East Greenbush declares Snow Emergency
East Greenbush, NY11 hours ago
Officials ratify new contracts for the Albany Fire Department
Albany, NY8 hours ago
5 things to know this Monday, February 27
Albany, NY14 hours ago
Clifton Park Town Court receiving two murals from Shenendehowa High School
Clifton Park, NY1 hour ago
Upcoming parking restrictions in Schenectady
Schenectady, NY7 hours ago
Capital Region snow emergencies for Feb. 27-28 storm
Albany, NY6 hours ago
Snow emergency declared in Adams
Adams, MA10 hours ago
After three weeks, Parkview Apartment residents are still dealing with water issues
Albany, NY1 day ago
Code blue declared in Albany
Albany, NY10 hours ago
City of Amsterdam declares snow emergency
Amsterdam, NY6 hours ago
City of Pittsfield declares snow emergency until March 1
Pittsfield, MA1 day ago
Snow Emergency declared for City of Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, NY4 hours ago
Annual birdhouse program takes flight in Ballston Spa
Ballston Spa, NY14 hours ago
Crews prepare for incoming winter storm
Albany, NY4 hours ago
Snow emergency declared in Rotterdam until March 1
Rotterdam, NY12 hours ago
Voorheesville and Chatham punch their ticket to Class CC semifinals
Voorheesville, NY2 days ago
Former Glens Falls eatery to become downtown Airbnb spot
Glens Falls, NY5 hours ago
Bennington Community Market officially opens on March 9
Bennington, VT4 hours ago
GasBuddy: Albany gas prices continue to fall
Albany, NY16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy