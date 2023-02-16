Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 2 Trailer Reveals Disney+ Premiere Date

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is coming back for Season 2 and it has a release date. You can catch the upcoming group of episodes on March 31. Hawaii is going to be looking really good on the streaming service. After getting nominated for CAFE Emmy awards, the beloved reboot is getting back on board. A lot of people wondered how the revival would get on without a ton of direct ties to the previous iteration, but audiences have come out to support in numbers. In fact, banking on these established shows has paid dividends for all the viewers out there. Check out some of the excitement from the crew down below.

"I'm so happy," Neil Patrick Harris explained to Variety before the reboot came about. "The creator of it was a big producer on 'How I Met Your Mother.' I think setting it with a female protagonist is a great call... I think it's in really good hands. I feel like it's a passion project for many and I can't wait to watch it."

What Is The Plot of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.?

Disney broke down what's going on in the show: "When Lahela's (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he's not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before. But she's not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.) She's faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It's all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way."

"Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack) as Lahela 'Doogie' Kamealoha, Kathleen Rose Perkins (Big Shot) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (Mulan) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (Grown-ish) stars as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian stars as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (American Horror Story) stars as Steph Denisco, Mapuana Makia (Finding Ohana) as Noelani, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) as Charles, Ronny Chieng (M3GAN) as Dr. Lee, Alex Aiono (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Walter, and joining the cast this season is Milo Manheim (Z-O-M-B-I-E-S trilogy) as Nico."

