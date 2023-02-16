Open in App
The Free Press - TFP

Tesla Recalls 300,000 Vehicles Over ‘Self-Driving’ Software Safety

By Mike Jenkins,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xaBy_0kpxvwhk00 Tesla Charging

American electric vehicle company Tesla has issued a recall of nearly 363,000 vehicles over concerns that its self-driving software is unsafe, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Thursday.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software might allow a vehicle to perform a variety of unsafe maneuvers, such as traveling straight through an intersection despite being in a turn-only lane, failing to perform a full stop at a stop sign, and failing to adjust speed to the posted speed limit, the NHTSA notice reads.

Tesla’s FSD Beta costs $15,000 to purchase, and expands the areas and features of the company’s Autopilot software, but, despite its name, is not capable of fully autonomous driving, and users are instructed to remain alert and keep their hands on the steering wheel when the software is in use, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In the news: Biden Admin Eyes $2 Billion Green Energy Loan For Tesla Co-Founder’s New Firm

“NHTSA will continue to monitor the recall remedies for effectiveness,” the NHTSA told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The recall however, does not address the “full scope of … NHTSA’s investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot and associated vehicle systems” which remains “open and active.”

On Jan. 25, 2023, the NHTSA raised several issues regarding Autopilot and FSD Beta to Tesla, with Tesla opting to issue a voluntary recall “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the NHTSA. The company is expected to issue a free software update to resolve the recall “in the coming weeks.”

Tesla’s Autopilot has faced criticism for years that its name misleads consumers, with one engineer testifying in court in January that a 2016 video used by the company to promote the software was staged, Axios reported.

The Department of Justice has requested documents related to both Autopilot and FSD Beta, the company announced in a public filing on January 31.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida Trooper Stops Drunk Wrong-Way Driver On I-75 Before Tragedy Strikes
Zephyrhills, FL2 days ago
VIDEO: Florida Shootout Caught On Camera With One Suspect Dead, 2 Victims In Critical Condition
Poinciana, FL3 days ago
19-Year-Old Riverview Man Arrested After Defrauding People Out Of Investment Cash
Riverview, FL3 days ago
Dylan Lyons Identified As Florida TV Reporter Gunned Down While Reporting At Murder Scene
Orlando, FL4 days ago
Chop Shop In Thonotosassa Shut Down, 9 Stolen Vehicles Recovered
Thonotosassa, FL2 days ago
Florida Death Row Inmate Donald David Dillbeck Executed By Lethal Injection
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
2 Latin King Gang Leaders In Wimauma Among 21 Arrested In ‘Operation Checkmate’
Wimauma, FL10 hours ago
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Now Faces 155 Years In Prison
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
North Carolina Woman, Maryland Man Sentenced In $2.2 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Clearwater Police Detectives Charge Woman After She Sold A Mobile Home That Wasn’t Hers
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
Michigan Man Gets 7-Years In Prison After Be Arrested In West Virginia With Fentanyl
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Search Intensifies For Missing Brooksville 2-Year-Old Joshua “J.J.” Rowland
Brooksville, FL3 days ago
Lakeland Police Investigating Overnight Hit And Run That Took The Life of 37-Year-Old Woman
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
2 Florida News Reporters Shot, 1 Has Died While Covering Earlier Deadly Shooting In Pine Hills
Pine Hills, FL5 days ago
Florida Woman Gets 4.5 Years In Prison From Taking Bribes When Working For City Of Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
St. Petersburg Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash Early Monday
Saint Petersburg, FL14 hours ago
VIDEO: 2 Suspects Used Stolen Rental SUV Out Of Pennsylvania To Steal From UPS Truck In Florida
Tampa, FL2 days ago
First Class-Action Lawsuit Filed After Toxic Train Derailment In Ohio
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Happening Now: Hernando County Deputies Searching For Missing 2-Year-Old In Brooksville
Brooksville, FL4 days ago
The World’s Tallest And Fastest Ride Of Its Kind, Officially Opens At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL12 hours ago
Florida Woman May Face Death Penalty In Wicked Double-Murder Of Elderly Couple
Mount Dora, FL9 hours ago
Wesley Chapel Man Killed In Plant City Forklift Accident
Plant City, FL2 days ago
Tanner Jeannot Will Be In The Lineup Tuesday When The Lightning Host Florida
Tampa, FL7 hours ago
Lacoochee Woman Dies After Being Struck By Florida Highway Patrol Car
Lacoochee, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy