Marysville-Pilchuck senior Alivia White aiming for third Mat Classic title this weekend

Having already reached the mountain top of Washington state high school wrestling twice, Marysville-Pilchuck senior Alivia White doesn't have much left to prove.

The two-time state champion enters this weekend as the favorite in the girls 3A/4A 190-pound weight class and another championship would put her on the exclusive list of three- and four-time WIAA state champions.

Heading into her last Mat Classic, White said she's obviously excited for herself, but also for the team.

The combined squad of Marysville-Pilchuck and Marysville-Getchell is sending seven girls to the state tournament.

"We haven't been able to send this many girls, but, also, I'm really hoping to bring home a title for [number] three" she said.

White still has plenty of wrestling in front of her whether or not she leaves the Tacoma Dome this weekend with a third title to her name.

She signed a letter of intent to wrestle at Iowa after high school as part of the Hawkeyes' inaugural women's varsity wrestling team.

"I'm super excited to be wrestling at Iowa. I think it's going to be awesome," White said. "I want to be an NCAA champion, so I hope I see that in my future. I love the atmosphere there and I think it's going to be a great place for me."

White's mother and high school coach, Andie, said she's looking forward to seeing her daughter's next steps after high school.

"The energy there in that whole state with that whole program is unlike anything we'll ever see," she said of Iowa. "Especially for the girls, I think it's just an environment she's going to flourish in. The competitors in that room are going to push her and I think she'll rise to it."

Before White ventures off for the Midwest, though, she's hopeful she'll be standing at the top of the podium in Tacoma yet again.

"I'm super confident and I'm ready," she said. "I'm super excited to be there...it's my last time at state and I want to make the most of it, especially with my team. I think it's going to be a great weekend."

