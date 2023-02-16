Trevon Trade Talk: Diggs Pushes Cowboys - Again - on Stefon Move

When Trevon Diggs posts about the Cowboys trading for his brother, Bills star Stefon Diggs, does Dallas listen?

FRISCO - Maybe the more Trevon Diggs posts about the idea of the Dallas Cowboys trading for his brother, Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs, the more likely it is the Diggs Family Plan becomes reality?

Oh. It doesn’t work that way, you say?

The Cowboys locker room is starting to mumble - if not grumble - about its desire to add "weapons,'' as CeeDee Lamb puts it, to the Dak Prescott-led offensive arsenal .

And Dallas' Pro Bowl cornerback Diggs has his now oft-repeated solution..

“We need Cowboys Nation to go and help and tweet to get bro here,” Diggs told "Blogging the Boys '' last week.“We need everyone to know. We need to put it on notice that we need to get bro to Dallas.”

And this time? The photoshopped post of Stefon in a Dallas No. 14 jersey.

"Bro'' is of course Stefon of the Bills, Trevon's older brother, who is is coming off yet another monster season with the AFC powerhouse. Stefon this year totaled 108 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns.

So … why are the Bulls giving him away again? It was just in September when Stefon earned his new deal, a four-year, $96-million contract designed to keep the 28-year-old star in Buffalo until after the 2027 season. Meanwhile, though Stefon threw a bit of a tantrum after the Bills playoff loss to the Bengals - and still feels awful about it - see "We Let Down the World!' ' - his relationship with QB Josh Allen and with the organization seems sound.

Meanwhile, we’re sure the Kelce brothers wish they were teammates. And the three Watt brothers, too.

Unfortunately for Trevon, teams with big-money arrangements with superstar talent don’t care much about family reunions. (In fact: What if the Bills were campaigning in public for Buffalo to steal Trevon from Dallas? Would Cowboys Nation be cool with that?)

Stefon is willing to join his brother in one way, though - by playing with the idea.

“I always wanted to be with my brother. He knows that. He’s playing on the heartstrings a little bit,” Stefon said. “Cowboys Nation loves him so much. It’s weird because I grew up a Cowboys fan and I follow the Cowboys because of my brother and all that.''

So no, Stefon won't be joining the Cowboys any time soon. But there is a second option.

“In a perfect world, we’d be on the same team playing in the Super Bowl,” Stefon said. “But you know, if anything, we’ll play against each other (in a Super Bowl). I’ll take it any way I can get it.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!