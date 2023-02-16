It’s official: Labor chief Walsh jumps ship for hockey players’ union

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will be the first Cabinet secretary to exit the Biden administration, and his departure will officially launch the jockeying to succeed him atop the Labor Department that had already begun. | Rebecca Droke/AP Photo

The National Hockey League Players’ Association on Thursday announced that Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will become its executive director, more than a week after news of the likely move leaked .

Walsh will be the first Cabinet secretary to exit the Biden administration, and his departure will officially launch the jockeying to succeed him atop the Labor Department that had already begun . He is set to take over at the NHLPA in "mid-March," according to the union.

“In accepting this offer I am committing to do all that I can to advocate on players’ behalf,” Walsh said in a release. “So I look forward to working with players and the NHLPA staff to make the NHLPA the best and most effective team we can be to advance and protect the interests of our players and their families.”

Walsh will step in for Don Fehr, who has led the NHLPA since 2010.

Walsh built his political profile as a union leader in Boston, and his ties to organized labor were a key factor in President Joe Biden’s decision to name him Labor secretary. He was a highly visible surrogate for Biden and the White House, selling the administration's message on the road and on television.

"I am forever grateful to President Biden not only for the faith he placed in me, but for his steady, transformative and historic leadership on behalf of working people everywhere," Walsh said in an email sent to Labor Department staff. "I leave the Department with a deeper understanding of why working people are the heart and soul and strength of our nation."

Once he steps down, Deputy Secretary Julie Su is set to take charge of DOL on an acting basis. Su is also a leading contender to succeed Walsh, and has the backing of a number of Senate Democrats and influential union leaders.

In his email, Walsh praised Su as "an incredible leader" and expressed faith in her ability to lead the department when he leaves.

"With the kind of leadership and talent assembled across the Department, I am confident there will be continuity and the work will be sustained," he wrote.

Walsh will become the latest high-profile official to exit the Biden administration in recent weeks, following chief of staff Ron Klain , National Economic Council Director Brian Deese , and communications director Kate Bedingfield , among others.