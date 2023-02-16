Open in App
Kansas City, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas men convicted of kidnapping, drug crimes

By Heidi Schmidt,

11 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A federal jury convicts two men of kidnapping and other crimes in connection with the torture of a man in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to court documents, 36-year-old David Carr of Kansas City, and 46-year-old James Michael Poterbin of Edwardsville, were methamphetamine suppliers for the Kansas City area.

Prosecutors argued Carr and Poterbin mistakenly believed a woman stole drug money from them. In retaliation, the two men kidnapped the women’s boyfriend.

Court documents show the two men tied up the victim and pistol whipped him. Then they smashed his fingers, shot him in the legs, and forced another person to stab him in the leg.

The men wrapped the victim in plastic and left him alone in a house.

During the torture, the suspects called the victim’s girlfriend and demanded money to release him.

A jury found Carr and Poterbin guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,
and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

The men will be sentenced May 1 and each face life in prison.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy