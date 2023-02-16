‘Born & Bred Concert Series’ returns to Clarksburg in April
By Sam Gorski,
11 days ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A local music concert series is returning to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center with an opening show on April 15, according to a press release from the Robinson Grand.
The Born & Bred Concert Series debuted as a music festival in Grafton, W.Va., but will now be a regular series of events with multiple shows a year featuring artists and performers that have been inspired by West Virginia.
The show on April 15 will star an all-female lineup of performers, each of whom got their start in the Mountain State.
“I think it is awesome that the show is all women, and I’m excited to find more local talent because I love to have musicians on 304 Today,” Winans said.
The event will be hosted by “Appalachian Soul Man” Aristotle Jones, who is also responsible for curating and choosing which artists will play throughout the show. According to the release, the series will take on a similar tone to Jones’ own radio show.
