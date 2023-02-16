Open in App
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

‘Born & Bred Concert Series’ returns to Clarksburg in April

By Sam Gorski,

11 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A local music concert series is returning to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center with an opening show on April 15, according to a press release from the Robinson Grand.

The Born & Bred Concert Series April 15 talent lineup (Courtesy The Robinson Grand)

The Born & Bred Concert Series debuted as a music festival in Grafton, W.Va., but will now be a regular series of events with multiple shows a year featuring artists and performers that have been inspired by West Virginia.

The show on April 15 will star an all-female lineup of performers, each of whom got their start in the Mountain State.

West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023

Headlining the show will be the band Hello June from Morgantown, with an opening performance from Holly Turkovich of Clarksburg. Annie Neeley of Harrison County will also be performing, and so will 304 Today ‘s Lauren Winans .

“I think it is awesome that the show is all women, and I’m excited to find more local talent because I love to have musicians on 304 Today,” Winans said.

The event will be hosted by “Appalachian Soul Man” Aristotle Jones, who is also responsible for curating and choosing which artists will play throughout the show. According to the release, the series will take on a similar tone to Jones’ own radio show.

If you are a member of the “Friends of the Robinson Grand” program , tickets are already on sale for $17. Tickets for the public will go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10:00 a.m.

