Drink Masters’ Season 1 Winner at CMOG’s 2300°

CORNING, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees event is happening tonight, February 16th, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Corning Museum of Glass Season 2 Winner Completing Residency
The event is free for the public to attend. There will be live glassmaking featuring CMoG’s, Eric Meek, along with featuring Season 1 winner of ‘Drink Masters’ on Netflix, LP O’Brien, as she creates an original cocktail.
“Today I’m working with Eric Meek to do a live demo on cocktail making, as well as glassblowing. I will not be doing the glassblowing… although I wish I was, but I’m really excited to be working with the Corning Museum [Of Glass]. One of the most important things to me is collaboration with other creatives. So really great opportunity to bring a bit more awareness of what we do in our respective industries, and then most importantly, to have a little fun along the way,” said LP O’Brien. Corning Museum of Glass Introduces EnChroma Glasses for Color Deficient Guests
There will be food and beverages on sale, the gift shop will be 23% off your purchase, and there will be live music including a local band, RockSalt. More information about the event can be found here . Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 0