Corning, NY
WETM 18 News

Drink Masters’ Season 1 Winner at CMOG’s 2300°

By Anna Meyers,

11 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees event is happening tonight, February 16th, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The event is free for the public to attend. There will be live glassmaking featuring CMoG’s, Eric Meek, along with featuring Season 1 winner of ‘Drink Masters’ on Netflix, LP O’Brien, as she creates an original cocktail.

“Today I’m working with Eric Meek to do a live demo on cocktail making, as well as glassblowing. I will not be doing the glassblowing… although I wish I was, but I’m really excited to be working with the Corning Museum [Of Glass]. One of the most important things to me is collaboration with other creatives. So really great opportunity to bring a bit more awareness of what we do in our respective industries, and then most importantly, to have a little fun along the way,” said LP O’Brien.

There will be food and beverages on sale, the gift shop will be 23% off your purchase, and there will be live music including a local band, RockSalt. More information about the event can be found here .

