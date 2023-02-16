Open in App
Purcell, OK
KFOR

Purcell Police: Driver hospitalized after crash while attempting to evade officer during traffic stop

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR,

11 days ago

McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Purcell Police Department (PPD) says what would have been a only a speeding ticket turned into a hospital trip for one driver Thursday morning.

Authorities say it all began near Purcell Jr. High School on N Green Ave. just after 7:15 a.m. Thursday when a patrol sergeant radared a vehicle going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the car sped off to northbound I-35.

“The officer observed the vehicle weaving in and out of traffic and had reached speeds of 100 mph,” said Asst. Chief James Bolling with the PPD. “…it appeared he was going to stop as the officer pulled in behind the vehicle, [but] the vehicle fled again.”

Just a few miles later, the Sgt. decided to terminate the pursuit. However, at the same time, the driver attempted to exit the highway at Ladd Rd. and lost control.

The vehicle rolled and came to a stop upside down on a nearby fence.

Officers pulled the still-conscious driver out of the vehicle when they arrived at the crash, but he passed out a short time later, according to the PPD.

“Norman EMSTAT transported the subject to OU Medical Center where the driver is in stable condition,” said Bolling.

The PPD has requested charges of speeding, eluding a police officer, and driving without license or while license is canceled, denied, suspended, or revoked be brought against the driver – identified as Coltyn Harrison of Lexington.

