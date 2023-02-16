Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

The Walking Dead actor to star in an Oregon holiday dramedy

By Jashayla Pettigrew,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQWu1_0kpxsOxL00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An actor from AMC’s hit television show “The Walking Dead” will pivot from battling zombies to battling an ex in a new movie that he’s filming in Eastern Oregon.

Eastern Oregon Film Festival recently announced Chandler Riggs , who portrayed Carl Grimes for eight seasons of “The Walking Dead,” as the male lead in feature film “Breakup Season.”

Portland Timbers debut plaid jerseys ahead of MLS season

According to the festival website , 23-year-old Riggs will star as rural Oregon native Ben who brings his long-term girlfriend home for the holidays. Ben and his girlfriend Cassie, portrayed by Samantha Isler , will have an explosive argument that results in a breakup on the very first night of their trip.

The drama-comedy will follow the young ex-couple as they endure awkward encounters with Ben’s family and with each other during Christmas break.

“With a colorful ensemble and a balance of drama and comedy, Breakup Season evokes movies such as ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ ‘Lady Bird,’ or ‘The Family Stone,’” the film fest said . “Unique to our film is an intricate exploration of early 20s relationships with an authentic approach not often seen in cinema.”

Writer and director H. Nelson Tracey is the mind behind “Breakup Season,” which was developed through the Eastern Oregon Filmmaker Residency. Los-Angeles-based company Static Films will produce the movie.

The remaining cast and crew includes local and visiting filmmakers, such as Jacob Wysocki from “Pitch Perfect” and James Urbaniak from “The Fabelmans.”

Tesla recalling 362,000 vehicles due to crash risk caused by self-driving software

According to entertainment news company Deadline , “Breakup Season” will start production this February in La Grande, Ore.

The film will premiere at several film festivals across the U.S., including the Eastern Oregon Film Festival. “Breakup Season’s” on-demand and theatrical releases are slated for the 2024 holiday season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
‘Highly unpredictable, violent situation’: Man with knife charged at deputies, LCSO says
Eugene, OR3 days ago
Apologies, regrets, review follow Portland winter storm
Portland, OR1 hour ago
‘We’re tired:’ WSDOT crews recovering after snowstorm
Washougal, WA1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PPB: Driver seen speeding found dead in car crash
Portland, OR2 days ago
2 die, 4 hurt when Subaru, ODOT snowplow collide on Hwy 26
Government Camp, OR1 day ago
Christina Applegate makes ‘last’ red carpet appearance
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Death of Seaside housekeeper ruled homicide
Seaside, OR2 days ago
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominates at SAG Awards
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Police search for suspect under Keizer drug investigation
Keizer, OR4 hours ago
DeSantis signs state takeover of land around Walt Disney World into law
Lake Buena Vista, FL7 hours ago
Stolen car crashes in NE Portland, 4 teens detained
Portland, OR2 days ago
Behemoth gator spotted on Florida golf course
Sebring, FL1 day ago
Man accidentally shoots himself in mall; stampede and panic described inside
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Eugene voters file petition for ‘clear’ ballot title on fossil fuels
Eugene, OR28 minutes ago
Tigard police ID woman strangled in apartment
Tigard, OR9 hours ago
‘Know the signs’: NYC woman details dire encephalitis battle
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Biden to talk to congressional Democrats this week about combating GOP policies
Washington, DC11 hours ago
University of Idaho announces plan for house where 4 students were killed
Moscow, ID2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy