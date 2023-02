NBC Chicago

From ‘Relief' to ‘Not Too Devastated': Why Some Laid-Off Workers Aren't Rushing to Find New Jobs By Jennifer Liu,CNBC, 11 days ago

By Jennifer Liu,CNBC, 11 days ago

"Relief." "At peace." "Not too devastated." That's how some recently laid-off workers view losing their jobs, despite the era of loud layoffs and ever-constant recession ...