City Council to seek 1-year residency requirement for future mayoral candidates

Some on the Memphis City Council would like future mayors to live in the city for at least a year before taking office and plan on asking voters to change the city’s charter to require it.

City Council members plan to introduce a referendum ordinance in the near future that would set the requirement, according to Councilman Jeff Warren. It would not apply to the upcoming 2023 mayoral election.

The planned referendum comes as at least three 2023 mayoral candidates — Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, former Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner and former Mayor Willie Herenton — face residency issues.

Bonner purchased a home in Memphis last month; he’s lived in Bartlett since the 1990s. Turner lived in unincorporated Shelby County during his time on the County Commission but lists a Binghampton address on his campaign finance forms. Herenton sold his Collierville home in mid-2020.

The City Charter has a five-year residency requirement but the City Council’s private attorney, Allan Wade, has issued a legal opinion that says it does not apply and told Shelby County Election Administrator Linda Phillips this fall, “Your office should not refuse a candidate’s petition based on questions about residency.”

Warren, Council Chairman Martavius Jones, Vice Chairman JB Smiley Jr., Councilman Chase Carlisle and Councilwomen Jana Swearengen-Washington and Rhonda Logan are among the City Council members listed as co-sponsors of the ordinance on the City Council’s upcoming agenda.

However, the item won’t be introduced and has been pulled from the agenda. Smiley said he plans to introduce the ordinance at one of the next few meetings of the council.

“It will not be binding on candidates this upcoming election juts going forward. It’s good policy,” Smiley said.

Warren said, “It’s not unreasonable to expect the mayor of Memphis to be someone who lives in the city for over a year. OK. That being said, we haven’t required that yet. And if you’re the sheriff for Shelby County, taking care of Memphis residents, you probably know what’s going on.”