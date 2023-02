JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City Department of Public Works announced a street closure for repairs in a Thursday press release.

Repairs will begin Monday on Chestnut Street between East Atchison Street and East Dunklin Street. The closure will last from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The department urges motorists to find alternate routes.

The post JC Public Works announces street closure appeared first on ABC17NEWS .