Lil Durk, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Meet To Inspire High School Students

Lil Durk took some time out of his busy scheduled to meet with his fellow citizens and politicians in Chicago.



On Tuesday, February 14, the OTF founder hosted his "Dinner With Durk" at Gibson's Bar & Steakhouse. Hosted by his non-profit organization Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, Durk was able to meet with 30 high school students and give them a voice as they expressed what changes should be made in their city. The 7220 rapper also met with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot along with her fellow mayoral candidates Ja’Mal Green, Kam Buckner, Brandon Johnson and Roderick Sawyer.

"Thrilled to spend last night with @lildurk and his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation," Mayor Lightfoot wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m so inspired by the work they do to lift up our communities and invest in our youth across Chicago."



Lil Durk has been working closely with his foundation to make several strides in Chicago. Last year, NHF teamed up with Chicago Votes to help bring 29,000 bottles of sanitizer to inmates and correctional facility workers at the Illinois Department of Correction. His organization also launched a college program that takes students to various HBCU's and introduces them to various career paths.



His evening with community leaders comes a couple of months after his collective released Loyal Bros 2 . The compilation project contains 23 songs from Durk, Doodie Lo , Kodak Black , Future , Lil Zay Osama , Trippie Redd , BIG30 , the late King Von and more.



