Report: Jazz Grant Clippers Permission to Talk to Russell Westbrook

Utah Jazz fans could be getting closure on the Russell Westbrook situation soon.

Former MVP Russell Westbrook's days with the Utah Jazz could be coming to an end. NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have been given permission to speak to Westbrook in regard to a potential signing.

“The Los Angeles Clippers have begun conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @LawMurrayTheNU. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials.”

It appears Westbrook suiting up in a Jazz uniform may have just been a pipe dream. The ex- Los Angeles Lakers point guard is currently weighing his options, but a reunion with ex-teammate Paul George with the Clippers definitely has legs.

Jazz fans may recall when the pair suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 and 2018. The Jazz ultimately knocked the Thunder out of the playoffs in 2018, which triggered George’s desire to be traded to the Clippers.

At the end of the day, the cons just outweigh the pros if Utah were to keep Westbrook. Jazz GM Justin Zanik is on the record stating that player development would take priority if Westbrook were to stay in Salt Lake City. Given those conditions, it was only a matter of time before Westbrook would choose another path.

The Clippers are in need of some backcourt depth with the recent departure of Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, and John Wall. Westbrook can still fill up the stat sheet, but is he the right fit for a team that already has two ball-dominant players in George and Kawhi Leonard?

Heading into the All-Star break, the Jazz are on the outside looking in terms of a playoff berth. There are still plenty of games left if they can string some wins together, but time is running out for a team focused on the future and have been recently hit by the injury bug.

Collin Sexton re-injured his hamstring in Utah’s loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Utah’s playoff hopes could hinge on how long its third-leading scorer will miss post-All-Star break.

The regular season resumes for the Jazz on February 23 when they host the Thunder at Vivint Arena.

