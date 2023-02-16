Open in App
Forest, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found inside rural Ohio home has sheriff’s office investigating

By David Rees,

11 days ago

FOREST, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Authorities are investigating after a central Ohio man was found dead inside his home on Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in Forest, Ohio, after a 9-1-1 call at 8:34 a.m. reported a death at the property, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. One of them found a dead man inside the home.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating and no further details are currently available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0
