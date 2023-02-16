Open in App
East Lansing, MI
SpartanNation

WATCH: Tom Izzo speaks publicly for first time in wake of MSU shooting

By Matthew Lounsberry,

18 days ago

The Spartans' men's basketball coach shared a message of hope and encouragement in the wake of Monday's shooting...

On Wednesday night, a vigil was held at Michigan State University to remember the victims of a shooting which took the lives of three MSU students — Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson — and wounded five others.

Several representatives of Michigan State shared remarks at the vigil, which drew upwards of 3,000 attendees. Those who spoke included Michigan state Governor Gretchen Whitmer, MSU interim president Teresa K. Woodruff, men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo and others.

Izzo's message to the Michigan State community was posted on Twitter by MSU men's basketball Chief of Staff Garrett Briningstool. That message can be viewed below:

