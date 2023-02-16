Open in App
Horry County, SC
The Sun News

An ‘endangered’ Horry County man missing for 10 days was found dead along a major roadway

By Maya Brown,

11 days ago

A man who had been missing since last week was found dead Thursday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Paul McNeill, 75, was reported missing Feb. 6, Darris Fowler said Thursday.

No foul play is suspected, but it is not yet clear how he died. He was listed as endangered due to medical factors.

Fowler added that the Horry County Police Department found his body near International Drive and Highway 31.

Drivers were asked drive carefully at the northbound entrance for Highway 31 off of Robert Grissom Parkway around 11 a.m. while officers investigated McNeill’s death, according to a Facebook post .

