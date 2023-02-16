Open in App
Erie, PA
YourErie

Free workshop helps Erie residents receive rebates sooner than later

By Drew Miller,

11 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com )– State Representative Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie) announced that he will host a free informational workshop to help Erie residents receive the rebates they’ve earned in a timely fashion.

The workshop will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Millcreek Township Building, located at 3608 West 26th Street, and is part of Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

State Rep. Bizzarro secures $12K to support Erie veterans

“Seniors, widows, widowers and people living with disabilities are eligible for this valuable state program,” Bizzarro said in a statement. “Unfortunately, for first-time applicants, the process can sometimes be frustrating. My office is ready to help eliminate some of that frustration, and we are ready to walk you through the paperwork and documents you need to receive your rebate in a timely manner.”

Reservations for the event are not necessary. More information about Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program are available here .

