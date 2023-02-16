Open in App
Madison's 2023 Special Olympics Polar Plunge

11 days ago
The forecast calls for sun tomorrow, which makes for perfect swimming conditions.

Photo by @sowisconsin

Ready to take the plunge, Madison? This Saturday is the 2023 Special Olympics Polar Plunge .

Where | Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Ct.

When | Saturday, Feb. 18. Registration opens at 8 a.m.
, opening ceremony + plunge takes place at 11 a.m .

What | Since 1999, The Special Olympics of Wisconsin has been organizing Polar Plunges in order to raise money for its athletes to participate in 19 different sports programs offered year-round.

Get Involved

Register | Prospective plungers can register on-site tomorrow morning starting at 8 a.m. Otherwise, online registration is available as well.


Check in | Participants are welcome to check in today at Liberty Station from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or on-site tomorrow at the registration tent . The earlier you or your team checks in, the higher chance you’ll get the plunge time you desire.

Support | Do you prefer to stay dry and warm? Me too. Luckily, you can support the cause from the comfort of your home. Donate to the Special Olympics
or monetarily support an individual or team participating in tomorrow’s plunge.
