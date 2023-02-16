LIV Announces Four More 2023 Team Rosters, Including Cam Smith’s Ripper GC

The Saudi-backed league is rolling out its four-man team rosters.

LIV Golf has announced four more updated team rosters ahead of the 2023 season: Crushers GC, Fireballs GC, Cleeks GC and Ripper GC, which includes 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith.

Rather than announce all 12 teams at once, the Saudi-backed league has decided to roll out the four-man squads in phases as the first event of the season quickly approaches. The LIV Golf schedule commences on Feb. 24 at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

On Thursday, LIV announced the official squad for one of its rebranded team names . Punch GC transformed into Ripper GC in the LIV offseason. Smith will captain the team, which is comprised of three other Australian golfers: Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Jed Morgan. The breakaway circuit will visit Australia in April when the 54-hole competition is held at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

Additionally, Cleeks GC has added 37-year old Bernd Wiesberger to its roster. Wiesberger joins captain Martin Kaymer, along with Graeme McDowell and Richard Bland. The team now has three former Ryder Cup players.

Fireballs GC has maintained their lineup from 2022: Captain Sergio Garcia leads Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, and Eugenio Chacarra.

Ancer already secured his first victory of the 2023 season on the Asian Tour. The Mexican won the PIF Saudi International in early February at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Lastly, Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC will stick with its 2022 roster as well. Last season, the squad finished on the podium three times in the last four events of the year.