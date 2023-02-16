Hoboken Literary Weekend Returning March 31-April 2

HOBOKEN, NJ - Hoboken Literary Weekend is returning for the third time thanks to Little City Books, 100 Bloomfield Street. This year’s celebration will run from Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2 and include readings, panels, performances, and comedy.

Among the authors participating this year are Jennifer Egan (The Candy House), N.K. Jemisin (The Broken Earth trilogy), Rupert Holmes (Murder Your Employer), Maya Kaimal (Indian Flavor Every Day), Jenna Beatrice (The Loud Librarian), and Sharon Guynup and Steve Winter (National Geographic’s The Ultimate Book of Big Cats).

David Levithan will be moderating a panel of YA authors, while Elevator Repair Service, a performance group, will offer a workshop of their Ulysses project.

Comedy producer, Leah Williams, returns with Little City Laughing, a night of stand-up comedians and a poetry panel, as well as a cooking demo by Maya Kaimal will round out the weekend.

Local Girl Scout troops will be selling cookies on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.



