Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

Watch Elevating Black Voices special this Friday, 6:30pm

By Anna Alejo,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzZow_0kpxcqez00

Black families plant roots in Colorado through military ties 01:08

This Friday February 17th at 6:30pm on broadcast and stream, CBS News Colorado will air a special program highlighting the impact of African Americans on Colorado's history, culture, business and military communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qd4F_0kpxcqez00

Journalists Tori Mason and Justin Adams host the program which includes reports showcasing soul food, brews, and a locally produced podcast.

Collaboration and collective giving are Black community traditions and reported in stories about health and community service.

Other highlights of the special include state and federal initiatives to document Black history such as the "Green Book" sites and the largest Black homestead in the state's history, the town Dearfield, southeast of Greeley.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Some Colorado night sky viewers catch a glimpse of the northern lights
Estes Park, CO10 hours ago
Asian Food Week celebrates community, cuisine and culture
Denver, CO3 days ago
Still windy for the early part of Monday
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tornado hits Oklahoma, injuring at least a dozen and tossing cars around
Norman, OK18 hours ago
Warm and windy Sunday
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Mild weekend before snow and cold return next week
Denver, CO2 days ago
Officers react to string of "swatting" incidents causing chaos
Denver, CO3 days ago
Strong winds make a comeback on Tuesday
Denver, CO2 hours ago
High Wind watch for Front Range Foothills Sunday afternoon
Denver, CO2 days ago
Santos was questioned by U.S. Secret Service in 2017 credit card fraud probe
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Denver community gathers for anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Denver, CO1 day ago
Woman who had Hyundai stolen three times goes head up with insurance company
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Man sentenced to federal prison for role in money laundering conspiracy
Wray, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy