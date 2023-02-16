KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon court strtikes down 2nd Amendment 'sanctuary' law By ANNA DEL SAVIOAURORA BIGGERS Oregon Capital Bureau, 11 days ago

By ANNA DEL SAVIOAURORA BIGGERS Oregon Capital Bureau, 11 days ago

An ordinance that aimed to prevent the enforcement of most state and federal firearm regulations within Columbia County is void, the Oregon Court of Appeals ...