Open in App
Myrtle Beach, SC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar sues 810 Billiards & Bowling ahead of relocation

By Kevin Accettulla,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRLnU_0kpxbP3h00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is suing 810 Billiards & Bowling ahead of its relocation of its Myrtle Beach store from the bowling alley.

A contract/agreement between the two businesses allows The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to operate inside of the bowling alley, according to the lawsuit.

The Crazy Mason’s North Myrtle Beach location is also inside 810 Billiards & Bowling.

The lawsuit, filed Jan. 31, alleges breach of contract, breach of contract with fraudulent intent, negligent misrepresentation and conspiracy. The Crazy Mason is asking for a jury trial.

The Crazy Mason also seeks a temporary restraining order, claiming 810 Billiards & Bowling is “engaging in, and/or imminently intends to engage in competition,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also accuses 810 Billiards & Bowling of contacting the Crazy Mason’s vendors and ordering equipment “to deprive Plaintiffs the right to possess property.” They’re also accused of making “false representations.”

The lawsuit doesn’t provide specifics about the allegations.

810 Billiards & Bowling filed two “Rule to Vacate” documents after the lawsuit was filed, according to online court records.

News13 reached out to both businesses for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The Crazy Mason is moving its Myrtle Beach location to the old Sticky Fingers building near Coastal Grand Mall. That location is expected to open sometime in March.

The Crazy Mason opened its Myrtle Beach location in 2020 and has since expanded to seven locations in four other states. An eighth location is expected to open in Charlotte.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Over the Edge raises $56K for Horry County charity
North Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
2 Longs residents charged with human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel
Myrtle Beach, SC5 hours ago
Man shot by Market Common jewelry store employee during attempted armed robbery denied bond
Myrtle Beach, SC9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Mullins
Mullins, SC12 hours ago
3 awarded for contributions to the Pee Dee
Florence, SC5 hours ago
Hearing set Monday on challenge to Dominion Energy’s proposed Pamplico Pipeline
Columbia, SC11 hours ago
CCU’s Aja Blount & Deaja Richardson named to Sun Belt all-conference teams
Conway, SC7 hours ago
Overturned vehicle blocks traffic in Forestbrook area, Horry County Fire Rescue says
Forestbrook, SC16 hours ago
2-year-old from Ohio drowns in North Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
North Myrtle Beach, SC4 days ago
1 injured after crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Myrtle Beach paid parking resumes March 1; city reinstalling 2,500 meters
Myrtle Beach, SC4 days ago
News13 hosts Heart Month helpline
Myrtle Beach, SC5 days ago
Indigo Farms concerned about Highway 31 expansion
Little River, SC4 days ago
Workers start removing temporary structure used during construction of new Surfside Beach pier
Surfside Beach, SC4 days ago
Job fair another step toward reopening for Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach
Surfside Beach, SC3 days ago
Double-murder trial continues in Marion County for Myrtle Beach man
Myrtle Beach, SC5 days ago
Jimmy Carter’s connections to Pee Dee remembered
Myrtle Beach, SC4 days ago
Plans for 20-story hotel in Atlantic Beach moving forward
Atlantic Beach, SC4 days ago
Florence chamber hosts breakfast to discuss public safety with community
Florence, SC3 days ago
20-year-old killed in crash involving motorcycle in Conway, coroner’s office says
Conway, SC3 days ago
Coroner identifies remains of 2 people found in shallow grave in Georgetown County
Bronx, NY5 days ago
Concerns grow over plan for nearly 300 single-family homes in Market Common
Myrtle Beach, SC3 days ago
Mulch fire causing smoky conditions in Socastee area, Horry County Fire Rescue says
Socastee, SC4 days ago
Coastal blasts six home runs and win both games Saturday
Conway, SC2 days ago
Pee Dee residents experience record-breaking temperatures
Florence, SC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy