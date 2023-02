LehighValleyLive.com

I-78 West open after tractor-trailer jackknifes with fuel spill in Lehigh County (UPDATE) By Kurt Bresswein, 11 days ago

By Kurt Bresswein, 11 days ago

UPDATE: Westbound traffic was beginning to get by the crash site as of about 4:30 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky, spokesman for Bethlehem-based ...