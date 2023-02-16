'I'm Offended': Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Accuser SLAMS His Brother Chris After Candid Interview About CNN Exit

mega

Lindsey Boylan , the first woman to speak out against former Governor Andrew Cuomo amid his sexual harassment scandal, revealed her reaction to Andrew's embattled brother Chris discussing how his firing from CNN uprooted his life and consumed him.

"As a woman you tried to destroy for your brother, one who actually contemplated suicide because the pain of your smears & lies were too much, I am offended," tweeted Boylan, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I am offended that we still have to hear about your feelings," she continued. "Why do we hear from you at all?"

Boylan previously accused the New York governor of making unwanted advances and kissing her in his office in 2018, leaving behind her job as a special adviser soon after.

Andrew, for his part, responded to her allegations, claiming they were just not true.

The ex-aide to Andrew took to Twitter on February 15 in response to Chris' appearance on Anthony Scaramucci 's Open Book podcast, during which the scandal-plagued media personality admitted he was distraught after being " s--t canned " by CNN.

"You know, I make a lot of mistakes — sometimes for good reasons, sometimes for bad reason. I'm very flawed. There's damage, there's damage that's relatable to people, there's damage that's unrelatable to people that I have to deal with that I try to deal with that I do the work on, I still fail," Chris said Wednesday, confessing, "And I have learned to accept that . I had to accept because I was gonna kill everybody, including myself."

Chris was axed in 2021 after advising his brother on misconduct accusations. Andrew resigned in August of that year.

The former is now part of NewsNation , hosting a primetime show that has yet to garner massive ratings since its October launch.

Last fall, RadarOnline.com learned that Chris is seeking at least $125 million in an arbitration demand against his old employer, claiming he was wrongfully terminated and had his journalistic integrity smeared . The case is still ongoing.

As for the former aide to Andrew, she previously explained why she felt compelled to go public. "Telling my truth isn't about seeking revenge," Boylan had shared . "I was proud to work in the Cuomo administration. For so long I had looked up to the governor. But his abusive behavior needs to stop."