Bruce Willis' Health Condition Worsens: Family Reveals Retired Actor Has Been Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

mega

Bruce Willis' family delivered sad news by announcing that his health condition has worsened. The retired actor's loved ones revealed he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia on Thursday at the age of 67, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Willis' loved ones revealed he was diagnosed with aphasia — a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate, that typically occurs after a brain injury or stroke. The legendary action star stepped away from acting in March 2022.

However, Willis' condition has continued to decline .

mega

His deteriorating health progressed into a more "specific diagnosis" that was discovered to be frontotemporal dementia, according to the family's statement .

Difficulty with speech and communication is a symptom of the condition.

@dobledebruce/Instagram

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," the statement read. "While this is painful , it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

The announcement came after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the actor had revised his will amid his deteriorating health.

The family acknowledged that while "there are no treatments for the disease," they held out hope for "change in the years ahead."

@dobledebruce/Instagram

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," the family's announcement continued.

The family stated that they hoped as " Bruce's condition advances " media coverage would be "focused on shining a light" on the disease that lacked "awareness and research."

"We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

mega

The Willis family thanked supporters for their words of encouragement during "this difficult time," revealing they are committed to making sure that "Bruce lives as full a life as possible."

RadarOnline.com revealed the Die Hard actor was "determined to stay coherent" to meet his 34-year-old expecting daughter Rumer Willis ' child.

"Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same," the family said of their father. "It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us."

The statement was signed by Willis' current wife Emma Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore , as well as his children Rumer, Scout , Tallulah , Mabel , and Evelyn .