Open in App
Jacksonville Beach, FL
See more from this location?
Action News Jax

New improvements and attractions announced for Jacksonville Beach Pier

By Logan MacDonald,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21uVrW_0kpxZFu300

There may be some improvements coming soon to the Jacksonville Beach Pier. The pier’s operator, Curt Dewitt, said it’s all about bringing business to Jax Beach and bringing some fun to the area’s residents.

“If they’re here for four or five days, they fill hotel rooms, they support other local restaurants, and then they go to all the other attractions to make sure they have the most fun they can while they’re in Jacksonville,” Dewitt said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Dewitt said the plans include adding food vendors like Rita’s Italian Ice, local art vendors, games for children, and a new souvenir shop to the pier. Additionally, Dewitt said this will all be added to the flat base of the pier, before the start of the area designated for fishers on the pier.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

“We’re not gonna take up any space from the fishing to make sure they have exactly what they need to get their day done,” Dewitt said.

Beyond just bringing foot traffic to Jacksonville Beach’s surrounding businesses, the pier will also begin handing out information on the local businesses to tourists, according to Dewitt. One of those tourists is Shelley Sargeant, who said she could see herself visiting Jacksonville beach much more often because of these new attractions.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

“The only thing that’s here is that little snack thing, which is good too, but if you had more and could entertain children as well, that would be fantastic,” Sargeant said.

Dewitt said all these additions are expected to be ready within the next 30-45 days.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jacksonville, FL newsLocal Jacksonville, FL
GATE River Run on Saturday, registration open for runners and vendors alike
Jacksonville, FL16 hours ago
Members of 80-year-old Jacksonville church say the city is threatening to shut them down
Jacksonville, FL4 hours ago
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens ‘Land of the Tiger’ nominated for Best Zoo Exhibit in the U.S.
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Investigates: How development ‘rumors’ landed Timuquana Country Club $12.5M in taxpayer dollars
Jacksonville, FL4 hours ago
The Community First Seawalk Music Festival is returning for its 11th year
Jacksonville Beach, FL1 day ago
Investigates: Trail Ridge Landfill out of space; Cost increase and illegal dump sites are a result
Jacksonville, FL6 hours ago
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are responding to a traffic accident, two people confirmed trapped
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
FHP: Pedestrian killed on Arlington Expressway East at Cesery Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
University of North Florida’s on-campus housing rate to increase
Jacksonville, FL7 hours ago
Fire at JEA Northside Generating Station under control, no outages or injuries reported
Jacksonville, FL7 hours ago
Family identifies man killed in Atlantic Boulevard hit-and-run
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
JSO: Huguenot Memorial Park evacuated after reported fight
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Orange Park church breaks ground on new sanctuary
Orange Park, FL2 days ago
Person shot after fight inside a business in Riverside
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
JSO Officer attacked outside Walmart Supercenter, receives warm sendoff after hospitalization
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
FBI Jacksonville holding job fair to recruit new diverse special agents
Jacksonville, FL16 hours ago
Jacksonville sheriff announces arrest of ‘trigger-puller’ in murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland
Jacksonville, FL9 hours ago
Middle School aged students to participate in 5th annual Gator Bowl charities sports career fair
Jacksonville, FL5 hours ago
Second arrest made in drive-by shooting murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland
Jacksonville, FL4 hours ago
Loaded gun found in backpack on student’s wheelchair, Mandarin Oaks Elementary principal says
Jacksonville, FL9 hours ago
Jags hire Holz as passing game coordinator to replace Cooter
Jacksonville, FL6 hours ago
Jacksonville Dave & Buster’s employee pleads not guilty to manslaughter after victim dies in fight
Jacksonville, FL8 hours ago
‘Enhanced security’ in effect at Oceanway Middle, Landmark Middle due to social media threat
Jacksonville, FL10 hours ago
Baker County Sheriff’s Office locates missing 13-year-old boy
Macclenny, FL1 day ago
First look at interrogation video of man accused of killing four people in two separate murder cases
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy