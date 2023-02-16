Olivia Dunne Shows Incredible Flexibility, Strength in TikTok Video

The LSU gymnast is once again proving her impressive athleticism.

Olivia Dunne. Stew Milne/Getty Images

If anyone can go from the splits to a handstand and back without even a slight wobble, it’s Olivia Dunne. The NCAA athlete shared an impressive video of herself executing a popular TikTok gymnastics trend.

She began in splits position, then pushed all of her weight onto her palms pressed into the ground and made her way into a handstand. Dunne held herself upside down for a second and then lowered her legs back to the ground and forward once again into the splits with precise control.

The college junior wore a gray tank top and comfy gray shorts. Her blonde locks were loosely curled, and she sported a dainty gold necklace and ankle socks.

“had to hop on this trend:) #foryou #gymnastics,” she captioned the Wednesday post she shared with her 7.1 million TikTok followers. The video received 1.4 million views in one day and was set to the sound of a slow Baby Tate version of “Hey, Mickey!”

Videos of Dunne doing cool gymnastics tricks and showing off her flexibility are nothing new, though this particular video had one noticeable difference: it was filmed at home on a carpet. Most of the 20-year-old’s TikToks are taken at the LSU gym or in the locker rooms, where she spends the bulk of her time as today’s highest-paid female college athlete.

“That’s why shessssss the goat THE GOAT,” one fan gushed.

“Lol this is so hard to do tbh,” another added.

“i’m convinced she isn’t real,” someone quipped.

“You should be a gymnast 💀,” one person joked.

The No. 8 LSU Tigers gymnastics team is slated to compete against the No. 2 Florida Gators on Friday.

