Change location
See more from this location?
San Francisco, CA
californianewswire.com
Les Dames d’Escoffier San Francisco Presents: ‘New Frontiers in Meat & Dairy: Improving our Food System with Innovative Biotech’
By Christopher Simmons,11 days ago
By Christopher Simmons,11 days ago
The virtual panel celebrates pioneering technologies in fermentation and cultivation for the future of food, part of month-long Table Talks series to help fund philanthropic...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0