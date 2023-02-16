In Entertainment: Ryan Seacrest Live No More, Paramount Price Plus & 'I Am Legend 2'

"

Ryan Seacrest will be saying farewell toafter six years on the talk show. He's headed back to Los Angeles to take up hosting duties on ABC's other hit show,, and will remain ABC's host of. The show will go on in New York City with Kelly Ripa joined by her husband, actor Mark Consuelos.will launch this Spring.If you're a fan of the Paramount+ streaming service, get ready to shell out more cash to watch your favorite shows. Paramount Global announced that a price hike is imminent with the company set to see a negative free cash flow this year. With the premium tier service including content from its cable network Showtime, the price will jump from $9.99 to $11.99/ The lowest tier featuring ads and excluding Showtime will go up to $5.99 from the previous ad-free tier of $4.99.A sequel to Will Smith's 2007 thrilleris in the works. You might be confused on how a sequel could possibly happen with Smith considering his character died at the end, but filmmakers revealed that the next installment will pick up where the alternate ending of the original film left off. Instead of blowing up the lab, Smith's character was able to survive the zombie invasion of his home by curing one of them and returning her to her partner. The three survivors then traveled to Vermont to spread the cure. Smith will be joined by Michael B. Jordan in the sequel. "