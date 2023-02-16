SF Giants injury news for Conforto, Waites and Jackson

The SF Giants issued medical updates on Michael Conforto, Cole Waites, and Luke Jackson on Wednesday.

After a couple of free-agent signings, the SF Giants have a new-look outfield. But we will not get a look at one of those players in the outfield for a while. The Giants released injury updates on several players on Wednesday, including outfielder Michael Conforto and right-handed relievers Cole Waites and Luke Jackson.

SF Giants outfielder Michael Conforto during his time with the New York Mets. (2021) Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Per the team press release, Conforto "is participating in full baseball activity but will be limited. He'll start spring games as the designated hitter and will work his way back to playing the outfield as his throwing progresses. He's currently throwing to 165 feet."

Besides Marco Luciano's concerning back injury , the big story is Michael Conforto's right shoulder. Conforto signed a two-year, $36 million contract with the Giants this offseason, after missing all of 2022 with a shoulder injury he suffered during a workout. He had surgery on the shoulder last April and has been rehabbing since.

In an interview with Murph & Mac on KNBR, Conforto called the rehab process "grueling," but said, "There's really not a whole lot of restrictions right now, I'm pretty much throwing at full capacity."

That's a little different than the update from the team, which said he's only throwing up to 165 feet and will be limited to designated hitter early in camp. That could leave the door open for Joc Pederson to switch places with him and play left field, which should make some Arizona fly balls an adventure.

Conforto's injury is old, but Waites' is dealing with a strained oblique muscle is only ten days old. The timing of the injury makes it likely that Waites starts the season in Sacramento, despite finishing last year with the major league club.

Waites started last season at High-A ball in Eugene and finished it in the majors, a testament to his electric fastball and high strikeout rates. He likely would have started the season in Triple-A anyway, where he only appeared in seven games last year. Since he's not throwing at all, you can probably remove the 23-year-old righty from your bullpen projections for now. Waites is currently ranked the 26th-best prospect in the organization.

Finally, Jackson, who signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the Giants this winter, had Tommy John surgery on April 13 of last year, putting him just over ten months past the procedure. Typically, if ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction goes well, a pitcher can be back in about a year, but they can start throwing off a mound after seven months. Per the team press release, Jackson threw 25 pitches off a mound on Tuesday.