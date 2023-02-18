Man Broke Into Home Of His Children's Mother, Attacked Her Partner In Hudson Valley

A Westchester County man will spend years in prison after breaking into the Hudson Valley home of the mother of his children and then evading law enforcement for nearly a year.

Jorge Sari-Tenesaca was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for breaking into the Carmel home where the mother of his children and her current partner were residing along with the children, Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The break-in happened sometime in late 2021 or early 2022 when Sari-Tenesaca entered the home through a kitchen window around 1 a.m. in the morning after physically disabling security cameras outside the residence.

Sari-Tenesaca then proceeded to attack the male resident of the home in his bed while the mother of Sari-Tenesaca's children called 911. Carmel Police then quickly descended on the home and were able to apprehend Sari-Tenesaca.

However, after Sari-Tenesaca was released following his arraignment in court, he disappeared for eleven months until he was finally located and arrested on a warrant issued by the Putnam County Court after his indictment.

It is not yet clear where Sari-Tenesaca was found. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency assisted in locating him along with the Peekskill Police Department, according to Tendy.

On Thursday, Nov. 29, 2022, Sari-Tenesaca pleaded guilty as a second felony offender to first-degree attempted burglary. Following his sentence, he will also serve five years of supervised release and an eight-year full order of protection.

Tendy commented on the case.

"When it comes to the safety of our Putnam County homeowners, we will engage all law enforcement agencies to ensure that the defendant is apprehended and brought to justice," he said.