Sen. John Fetterman checks himself into hospital for clinical depression

Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into a hospital on Wednesday night to get treated for clinical depression, according to WPXI and a statement released Thursday by Fetterman’s chief of staff.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson said in the statement.

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.”

Jentleson added that doctors have examined Fetterman and told his staff that he “is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, praised her husband for seeking help in a statement posted on social media.

“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John,” Barreto Fetterman wrote. “I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs.”

The Pennsylvania Democrat suffered a stroke in May and was hospitalized last week after feeling lightheaded during a Senate retreat, WPXI reported . Subsequent tests ruled out the possibility that he had suffered another stroke, according to the news station.

Fetterman previously served as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor. Last year, He beat out television personality and surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz to represent the state in the Senate, WPXI reported .