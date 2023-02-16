Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Athlon Sports

Eagles GM Howie Roseman Had Honest Admission About Super Bowl Field Conditions

By Cameron Flynn,

11 days ago

Super Bowl LVII will be remembered for quite a few reasons.

Whether it was Kansas City's heroic comeback, Jalen Hurts' incredible performance despite the loss or the late, controversial penalty called on Philadelphia cornerback James Bradberry, Sunday's clash has already made its mark in the history books.

But there was at least one other talking point many in the NFL community wanted to discuss during, and after, the game this past weekend: the field itself.

Players from both clubs were seen excessively slipping and sliding on the clearly slick playing surface. While some, like Philadelphia's Haason Reddick, claimed that it was the " worst field that I’ve ever played on ," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took a different approach when describing the conditions today.

"Both teams played on the same field," Roseman said twice, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Roseman appears to be taking the high road here, which is especially noteworthy given the immense, and frankly undeserved, shade thrown the Eagles way of late.

For example, last week and before the Super Bowl, 49ers placekicker Robbie Gould took a subtle shot at Jalen Hurts' passing ability, saying "If you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you're probably gonna have a pretty solid day on defense."

Then, several days later, San Francisco defensive back Jimmy Ward called out Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, stating in an Instagram live video, "both of ‘em gotta pay."

Yesterday, Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster continued to pile on the Philadelphia franchise. He tweeted a photo of a not-so-nice but perfectly timed Valentine's Day card to James Bradberry, who was called for the controversial holding penalty that ultimately ended the Eagles season.

Major respect should go out to Roseman here for not making excuses and moving on from the loss. The Eagles will look to get back to their third Super Bowl in seven years this coming season.

