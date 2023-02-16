‘Finally!’ – Carlos Alcaraz gets his first win of the season in Buenos Aires

The Spaniard is back in action and in winning form after a three-month injury lay-off.

Carlos Alcaraz bagged his first win of 2023 at the Argentina Open after being sidelined with an injury for a gruelling three months.

Alcaraz survived a scare after losing the second to Laslo Djere, eventually defeating the Serbian 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 on Wednesday night to book his place in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 event.

The 19-year-old dominated from the baseline with little sign of any nerves during his first match back.

Returning to the tour after sustaining an abdominal injury which ended his 2022 season and a hamstring injury which brought his Australian Open quest to an end, the Spaniard expressed his relief at ‘finally’ being back on the court and winning matches.

‘’It's a great feeling to win again," Alcaraz said after the match.

"It's been a long time for me with no competition, with no matches, just recovering. Finally, I got my first win of 2023.’’

View the original article to see embedded media.

As another result of his injury woes, Alcaraz was knocked off the top spot of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, now sitting at world No. 2, by Novak Djokovic after the Serb bagged his tenth Australian Open title last month.

However, trailing a mere 300 points behind Djokovic, Alcaraz is hoping to continue playing with the same ‘energy’ in an effort to reclaim the number one ranking.

‘’I'm really happy [in Buenos Aires]. I didn't expect such a great crowd, a great atmosphere behind me," he added.

"So, I just can say thank you to all the fans here in Buenos Aires for the warm welcome that I received in this first match and I hope to keep going with this energy.’’

The teen faces another Serbian, Dusan Lajovic, on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram , and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here .

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page .