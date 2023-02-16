Open in App
Yonkers, NY
News 12

City Council Member Pineda-Isaac announces run for Yonkers mayor

By News 12 Staff,

11 days ago

The heated race for Yonkers mayor just got more crowded.

City Council Member Corazon Pineda-Isaac just announced that she is officially running for the top job in Westchester's largest city.

In her first interview as a candidate, she told News 12 that she believes she is the most qualified Democrat to lead the city for the next four years.

"I've been on the council for nine years, and it's given me an insider knowledge about how city government works, but it's also allowed me to maintain my independent outsider spirit, and I believe that's what Yonkers needs because people want change," she said.

Pineda-Isaac is the fourth Democrat to announce her candidacy.

Mayor Mike Spano, Margaret Fountain-Coleman and Prince Robinson are also running.

Council Member Anthony Merante is running on the Republican line.

