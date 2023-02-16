Open in App
New York City, NY
News 12

Chick-fil-A opens The Brake Room, a pop-up break space for food delivery workers in NYC

By Natalia Ryzak,

11 days ago

A new space on the Upper East Side is calling all delivery workers … to take a break.

Chick-fil-A, in partnership with its New York restaurant operators, has created a pop-up location called “The Brake Room” located on Third Avenue between 83rd and 84th streets.

It's a first-of-its-kind space to allow individuals in the food delivery community to recharge, rest, and get warm on those cold winter days - a way to say ‘thank you.’

“Chick-fil-A, we as an organization, we’ve been thinking about this delivery worker community for a long time. As an organization, we rely on them a lot to get our food to our guests - just as people we all get a lot of food delivered to our homes every night - so we’ve been thinking about a way we we could show up and care for them in a really meaningful way,” said Katie Joiner, of Chick-fil-A.

Joiner says the Upper East Side was chosen due to the amount of drivers and deliveries in the area. The Brake Room is also two blocks away from Chick-fil-A’s Upper East Side location

“There has been a lot of excitement in the community for this space - we’ve had neighbors, community leaders, and a lot of delivery workers stop to ask what is The Brake Room? When does it open?” added Joiner.

For right now, The Brake Room isn’t a permanent space. It opened Feb. 16 and will run through April 13.

Chick-fil-A says any food delivery community member can access the free space by showing a proof of delivery within the past week via an eligible third-party food delivery app.

The Brake Room is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

