McLean County residents get “gigabit-speed” internet

CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) – At least one Calhoun resident has gotten connected to “gigabit-speed” internet.

A news release says McLean County’s connection to Kenergy’s fiber broadband network means rural Kentucky residents now have access to Kenergy Connect’s 2 Gbps service internet. Officials say Mark and Carol Heppler were thrilled to find out they were the first customers connected to the project.

The news release says Conexon Connect and Kenergy announced its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) project in August 2022 to launch and deploy a 7,200-mile fiber network providing high-speed internet access to 57,000 homes and businesses in our local counties of Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union and Webster counties. The FTTH project is expected to be completed within three years

Carol Heppler said, “We have been so happy with the service and the speed we can access things now. We know our neighbors are excited to get connected too.”

